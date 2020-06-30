All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 7 2020 at 9:06 PM

2345 San Marcus Avenue

2345 San Marcus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2345 San Marcus Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Guest Suite included in garage sq. ft. adds another bedroom & bath to this incredible updated gem. Two bedrooms in the original sq. ft. tastefully remodeled into a wonderful master suite with a huge walk in closet, luxurious master bathroom with a large walk in shower, & double vanity. Guest bathroom has updated cabinetry, a large vanity, & beautiful tile work. Kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, electric range, dishwasher, breakfast bar-island & lots of storage. Bamboo flooring, fashionable light fixtures, open floorplan, tree shaded deck & detached guest suite perfect for guests or adult children. Minutes to White Rock Lake & local trendy restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 San Marcus Avenue have any available units?
2345 San Marcus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 San Marcus Avenue have?
Some of 2345 San Marcus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 San Marcus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2345 San Marcus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 San Marcus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2345 San Marcus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2345 San Marcus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2345 San Marcus Avenue offers parking.
Does 2345 San Marcus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 San Marcus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 San Marcus Avenue have a pool?
No, 2345 San Marcus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2345 San Marcus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2345 San Marcus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 San Marcus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2345 San Marcus Avenue has units with dishwashers.

