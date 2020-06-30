2345 San Marcus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Guest Suite included in garage sq. ft. adds another bedroom & bath to this incredible updated gem. Two bedrooms in the original sq. ft. tastefully remodeled into a wonderful master suite with a huge walk in closet, luxurious master bathroom with a large walk in shower, & double vanity. Guest bathroom has updated cabinetry, a large vanity, & beautiful tile work. Kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, electric range, dishwasher, breakfast bar-island & lots of storage. Bamboo flooring, fashionable light fixtures, open floorplan, tree shaded deck & detached guest suite perfect for guests or adult children. Minutes to White Rock Lake & local trendy restaurants.