All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2345 Little Pocket Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2345 Little Pocket Road
Last updated March 20 2019 at 8:49 AM

2345 Little Pocket Road

2345 Little Pocket Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2345 Little Pocket Road, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a covered parking spot, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. Please note that this house uses propane so services will need to be set up upon rental. The home offers easy access to I-30, Tenison Park Gold Course, Bayles Elementary School and White Rock Lake! It's near establishments like Cane Rosso, The Goat, Starbucks, PetSmart, White Rock YMCA and much more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Little Pocket Road have any available units?
2345 Little Pocket Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 Little Pocket Road have?
Some of 2345 Little Pocket Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Little Pocket Road currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Little Pocket Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Little Pocket Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 Little Pocket Road is pet friendly.
Does 2345 Little Pocket Road offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Little Pocket Road offers parking.
Does 2345 Little Pocket Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 Little Pocket Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Little Pocket Road have a pool?
No, 2345 Little Pocket Road does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Little Pocket Road have accessible units?
No, 2345 Little Pocket Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Little Pocket Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 Little Pocket Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University