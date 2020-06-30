2345 Little Pocket Road

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a covered parking spot, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. Please note that this house uses propane so services will need to be set up upon rental. The home offers easy access to I-30, Tenison Park Gold Course, Bayles Elementary School and White Rock Lake! It's near establishments like Cane Rosso, The Goat, Starbucks, PetSmart, White Rock YMCA and much more.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



