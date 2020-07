2335 Hondo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION. THIS IS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE PART OF A VIBRANT GROWING NEIGHBORHOOD IN THE HEART OF DALLAS. POSITIONED PERFECTLY BETWEEN UPTOWN AND THE MEDICAL DISTRICT. YOU HAVE ACCESS TO EVERYTHING. UPTOWN, VICTORY PARK, DOWNTOWN, DESIGN DISTRICT, OAKLAWN, AAC, MAJOR HIGHWAYS. ONE OF A KIND, MODERN DUPLEX HOMES ARE COMPLETE WITH WHAT IT TAKES TO LIVE COMFORTABLY. ENJOY AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CLEAN LINES AND NATURAL LIGHT. 2 STORIES , HUGE MASTER CLOSET, MSTR BATH, GLASS DUAL SHOWER. BALCONIES OFF BEDROOMS. CUSTOM CABINETRY ALL SOFT CLOSE, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE PRIVATE XERISCAPE BACKYARD.YARD, IRRIGATION SYSTEM. WOOD PRIVACY FENCE AND GATED ENTRY. YOU CANT FIND THIS ANYWHERE!