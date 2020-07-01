All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2330 Throckmorton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2330 Throckmorton Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:22 PM

2330 Throckmorton Street

2330 Throckmorton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2330 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful skyline views, professionally landscaped front and large fenced backyard. Underwent a major renovation in 2013, to include 3 quarter inch oak hardwoods flooring throughout. Other features and upgrades, dual flush toilets, high end energy star appliances. You'll enjoy the views of Downtown Dallas off the master suite 10x10 deck. Great hidden location. Short walk to Dart Rail & Old Parkland campus. Professionally managed. Ready for Immediate move in. Ring doorbell included. Application process is quick. Long and short term lease options avaiable. Pets are case by case. Short term leases available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Throckmorton Street have any available units?
2330 Throckmorton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 Throckmorton Street have?
Some of 2330 Throckmorton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Throckmorton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Throckmorton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Throckmorton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 Throckmorton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2330 Throckmorton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Throckmorton Street offers parking.
Does 2330 Throckmorton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Throckmorton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Throckmorton Street have a pool?
No, 2330 Throckmorton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Throckmorton Street have accessible units?
No, 2330 Throckmorton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Throckmorton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 Throckmorton Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University