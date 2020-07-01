2330 Throckmorton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful skyline views, professionally landscaped front and large fenced backyard. Underwent a major renovation in 2013, to include 3 quarter inch oak hardwoods flooring throughout. Other features and upgrades, dual flush toilets, high end energy star appliances. You'll enjoy the views of Downtown Dallas off the master suite 10x10 deck. Great hidden location. Short walk to Dart Rail & Old Parkland campus. Professionally managed. Ready for Immediate move in. Ring doorbell included. Application process is quick. Long and short term lease options avaiable. Pets are case by case. Short term leases available.