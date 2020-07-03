2330 John Mccoy Drive

Amenities

***NO HOUSING VOUCHERS FOR THIS PROPERTY*** Bright and open floor plan in this spacious three-bedroom, two bath home located just minutes from downtown Dallas! Ceramic and laminate flooring throughout and fresh paint! Refrigerator included. Master bedroom has three closets for extra storage. Funds required for move in: first month's rent, last month's rent, $500 refundable security deposit, $150 refundable pet deposit per pet (maximum of 2) and $100 pet fee (non-refundable) per pet. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Agents and prospects to verify measurements, schools and other information. Property currently undergoing make-ready; okay to show!