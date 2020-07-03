All apartments in Dallas
2330 John Mccoy Drive
2330 John Mccoy Drive

2330 John Mccoy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2330 John Mccoy Dr, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***NO HOUSING VOUCHERS FOR THIS PROPERTY*** Bright and open floor plan in this spacious three-bedroom, two bath home located just minutes from downtown Dallas! Ceramic and laminate flooring throughout and fresh paint! Refrigerator included. Master bedroom has three closets for extra storage. Funds required for move in: first month's rent, last month's rent, $500 refundable security deposit, $150 refundable pet deposit per pet (maximum of 2) and $100 pet fee (non-refundable) per pet. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Agents and prospects to verify measurements, schools and other information. Property currently undergoing make-ready; okay to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
fee: 100
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 John Mccoy Drive have any available units?
2330 John Mccoy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 John Mccoy Drive have?
Some of 2330 John Mccoy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 John Mccoy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2330 John Mccoy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 John Mccoy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 John Mccoy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2330 John Mccoy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2330 John Mccoy Drive offers parking.
Does 2330 John Mccoy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 John Mccoy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 John Mccoy Drive have a pool?
No, 2330 John Mccoy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2330 John Mccoy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2330 John Mccoy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 John Mccoy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 John Mccoy Drive has units with dishwashers.

