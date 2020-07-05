Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2325 Kingswood Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:10 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2325 Kingswood Drive
2325 Kingswood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2325 Kingswood Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sooo close to downtown! Nice looking hardwood floors throughout. Large fenced back yard. Kitchen has an eat-in dining area. Conventient to everything. Make application online.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2325 Kingswood Drive have any available units?
2325 Kingswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2325 Kingswood Drive have?
Some of 2325 Kingswood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2325 Kingswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Kingswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Kingswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Kingswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2325 Kingswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Kingswood Drive offers parking.
Does 2325 Kingswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Kingswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Kingswood Drive have a pool?
No, 2325 Kingswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Kingswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2325 Kingswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Kingswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Kingswood Drive has units with dishwashers.
