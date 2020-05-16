2310 Freeland Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home, with 2 car garage. Nice open floor plan with hardwood like floors in the living room and Dining Room, carpet in bdrms, vinyl in kitchen. Brick fireplace with gas starter and built in cabs. Updated Kitchen with tile ctops & stainless steel appliances include Dishwahser & microwave, electric cooktop, double oven & disposal, refrigerator in garage (not warranted). Large master & ample sized bedrooms with walk in closets. Granite in hall bath. New roof in 2006. Newer HVAC system. Move in ready!