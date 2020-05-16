All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2310 Freeland Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2310 Freeland Way
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:58 AM

2310 Freeland Way

2310 Freeland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2310 Freeland Way, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home, with 2 car garage. Nice open floor plan with hardwood like floors in the living room and Dining Room, carpet in bdrms, vinyl in kitchen. Brick fireplace with gas starter and built in cabs. Updated Kitchen with tile ctops & stainless steel appliances include Dishwahser & microwave, electric cooktop, double oven & disposal, refrigerator in garage (not warranted). Large master & ample sized bedrooms with walk in closets. Granite in hall bath. New roof in 2006. Newer HVAC system. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Freeland Way have any available units?
2310 Freeland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Freeland Way have?
Some of 2310 Freeland Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Freeland Way currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Freeland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Freeland Way pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Freeland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2310 Freeland Way offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Freeland Way offers parking.
Does 2310 Freeland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Freeland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Freeland Way have a pool?
No, 2310 Freeland Way does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Freeland Way have accessible units?
No, 2310 Freeland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Freeland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 Freeland Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University