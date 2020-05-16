2310 Freeland Way

Amenities
4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home, with 2 car garage. Nice open floor plan with hardwood like floors in the living room and Dining Room, carpet in bdrms, vinyl in kitchen. Brick fireplace with gas starter and built in cabs. Updated Kitchen with tile ctops & stainless steel appliances include Dishwahser & microwave, electric cooktop, double oven & disposal, refrigerator in garage (not warranted). Large master & ample sized bedrooms with walk in closets. Granite in hall bath. New roof in 2006. Newer HVAC system. Move in ready!