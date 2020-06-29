All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane

2309 Mccutcheon Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Mccutcheon Ln, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
concierge
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This pet-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove is 1,935 square feet and features fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, ceiling fans, new energy-efficient windows, a fenced-backyard and driveway parking. The home is located directly across the street from Pleasant Oaks Park, home to a recreation center basketball courts, baseball and soccer fields, and a playground, along with Pleasant Oaks Swimming Pool! Just behind that is Annie Webb Blanton Elementary School. Enjoy close proximity to various establishments like Walgreens, Pizza Hut, McDonalds and Fallas Stores. The home is minutes from the bus line on Bruton Rd, and about 2.5 miles to the Buckner DART station.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane have any available units?
2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane have?
Some of 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane offers parking.
Does 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane has a pool.
Does 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane have accessible units?
No, 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

