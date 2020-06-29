2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane

Amenities

This pet-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove is 1,935 square feet and features fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, ceiling fans, new energy-efficient windows, a fenced-backyard and driveway parking. The home is located directly across the street from Pleasant Oaks Park, home to a recreation center basketball courts, baseball and soccer fields, and a playground, along with Pleasant Oaks Swimming Pool! Just behind that is Annie Webb Blanton Elementary School. Enjoy close proximity to various establishments like Walgreens, Pizza Hut, McDonalds and Fallas Stores. The home is minutes from the bus line on Bruton Rd, and about 2.5 miles to the Buckner DART station.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



