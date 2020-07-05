2309 FENWICK Drive

Amenities

Just renovated 3 BDRM, 2 Bath home in Casa View. Has new gray painted walls, white trim & ceilings. Refinished hardwood floors in the LR & 2 BDRMS. New carpet in master BDRM. New tile floors & walls in both bathrooms with new toilets & vanities & lighting fixtures. Giant kitchen-den area w-FP can be used as a giant DR or second living area. New granite counters and backsplash. Brand new appliances include a gas range, DW & over the cooktop MW & vent. Tile floors in the kitchen & UR leading to an attached 1 car garage, plus a 2 car garage detached. Nice large fenced in yard with wood deck out back.