Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2309 FENWICK Drive

2309 Fenwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Fenwick Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just renovated 3 BDRM, 2 Bath home in Casa View. Has new gray painted walls, white trim & ceilings. Refinished hardwood floors in the LR & 2 BDRMS. New carpet in master BDRM. New tile floors & walls in both bathrooms with new toilets & vanities & lighting fixtures. Giant kitchen-den area w-FP can be used as a giant DR or second living area. New granite counters and backsplash. Brand new appliances include a gas range, DW & over the cooktop MW & vent. Tile floors in the kitchen & UR leading to an attached 1 car garage, plus a 2 car garage detached. Nice large fenced in yard with wood deck out back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 FENWICK Drive have any available units?
2309 FENWICK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 FENWICK Drive have?
Some of 2309 FENWICK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 FENWICK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 FENWICK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 FENWICK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2309 FENWICK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2309 FENWICK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2309 FENWICK Drive offers parking.
Does 2309 FENWICK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 FENWICK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 FENWICK Drive have a pool?
No, 2309 FENWICK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2309 FENWICK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 FENWICK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 FENWICK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 FENWICK Drive has units with dishwashers.

