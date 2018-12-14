This home will make a nice house for a family seeking four spacious bedrooms, an open living room, dining room, two full bathrooms. No pets will be allowed. No smoking whatsoever. Section 8 and Vouchers accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2300 Stoneman Street have any available units?
2300 Stoneman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2300 Stoneman Street currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Stoneman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.