2300 Salerno Dr #227

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Wynnewood Gardens is a wonderful, quiet apartment community centrally located to downtown Dallas. Our 2BR apartments have contemporary upgrades including granite-style countertops, updated designer brushed-nickel plumbing and light fixtures, and backsplashes. The large wood-planked living areas open to spacious bedrooms with two-tone paint and generous closet spaces. Wynnewood Gardens is a welcoming, pet-friendly community with generous amenities including a swimming pool, and patios/balconies. It is the place you will be proud to call home.



RENTAL FEATURES

- Experience our NEW renovations!!

- Brushed Nickel Hardware

- Wood Style Flooring

- Two-Tone Paint

- Balconies & Patios

- Backsplash

- Large Closets

- Washer & Dryer Connections!!



SPECIAL FEATURES

- Great Office Staff

- Bilingual

- Restaurants within walking distance

- Accessible to I-35, Highway 67 and I-20

- Across from Wynnewood Village Shopping Center

- LA Fitness moving across the street

- Maya Cinemas (Spanish language theater) moving across the street

- 24 Hour Maintenance Emergency

- Pet Friendly Community ** Breed restrictions apply



Please contact Norma 214-941-7444 (ella habla espaol). She will be more than happy to guide you through our application process in addition to making your move go as smooth as possible.



(RLNE4436938)