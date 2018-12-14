All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 228 N Brighton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
228 N Brighton Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

228 N Brighton Avenue

228 North Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

228 North Brighton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
L. O. Daniel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and beautifully updated Craftsman bungalow in North Oak Cliff! This adorable homes boasts a wonderfully maintained backyard that is great for entertaining. Original heart of pine hardwood floor refinished in 2009, updated kitchen with granite counter tops in the kitchen, gorgeous cabinetry, and built-in china hutch. The house also has built-in cabinets original to home, wood windows, jetted tub in bathroom, and large covered front porch. This home is move-in ready and a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 N Brighton Avenue have any available units?
228 N Brighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 N Brighton Avenue have?
Some of 228 N Brighton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 N Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
228 N Brighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 N Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 228 N Brighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 228 N Brighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 228 N Brighton Avenue offers parking.
Does 228 N Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 N Brighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 N Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 228 N Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 228 N Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 228 N Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 228 N Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 N Brighton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University