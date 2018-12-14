228 N Brighton Avenue

Amenities

Charming and beautifully updated Craftsman bungalow in North Oak Cliff! This adorable homes boasts a wonderfully maintained backyard that is great for entertaining. Original heart of pine hardwood floor refinished in 2009, updated kitchen with granite counter tops in the kitchen, gorgeous cabinetry, and built-in china hutch. The house also has built-in cabinets original to home, wood windows, jetted tub in bathroom, and large covered front porch. This home is move-in ready and a must see!