Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

227 Ezekial Ave

227 Ezekial Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

227 Ezekial Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
227 Ezekial Ave Available 04/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom Home for Lease - Two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom home for lease in Dallas. Built-in 2004. 1372 sq. ft. One living room and one dining room All bedrooms are upstairs. Large fenced backyard. Ceiling fans in bedrooms.

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for lease in Dallas. Built-in 2005. 1625 sq ft. Two car garage. Includes a covered porch. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, a dishwasher, and a microwave. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Ceiling fan in the master bedroom and living room. Large fenced backyard. Close to highways.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.

WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Dallas.

GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.

PARKING:

One car garage in the front.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2121309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Ezekial Ave have any available units?
227 Ezekial Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Ezekial Ave have?
Some of 227 Ezekial Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Ezekial Ave currently offering any rent specials?
227 Ezekial Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Ezekial Ave pet-friendly?
No, 227 Ezekial Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 227 Ezekial Ave offer parking?
Yes, 227 Ezekial Ave offers parking.
Does 227 Ezekial Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Ezekial Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Ezekial Ave have a pool?
No, 227 Ezekial Ave does not have a pool.
Does 227 Ezekial Ave have accessible units?
No, 227 Ezekial Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Ezekial Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Ezekial Ave has units with dishwashers.

