2255 Nantucket Village Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Updated Dallas home for rent features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a rear entry attached one-car garage. The features go on with the laminate flooring throughout, an open concept living, dining, kitchen area with vaulted ceiling, and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, master bedroom bathroom, guest bathroom, central air conditioning and heat, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. This home is conveniently located in Dallas close to major highways. Come check it out before it's gone! Application fee $40 per adult. Must be in certified funds. Use TAR application. Schedule to self-show through the Rently App today.