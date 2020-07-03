All apartments in Dallas
2255 Nantucket Village Drive

2255 Nantucket Village Drive
Location

2255 Nantucket Village Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Dallas home for rent features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a rear entry attached one-car garage. The features go on with the laminate flooring throughout, an open concept living, dining, kitchen area with vaulted ceiling, and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, master bedroom bathroom, guest bathroom, central air conditioning and heat, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. This home is conveniently located in Dallas close to major highways. Come check it out before it's gone! Application fee $40 per adult. Must be in certified funds. Use TAR application. Schedule to self-show through the Rently App today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Nantucket Village Drive have any available units?
2255 Nantucket Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 Nantucket Village Drive have?
Some of 2255 Nantucket Village Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Nantucket Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Nantucket Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Nantucket Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Nantucket Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2255 Nantucket Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2255 Nantucket Village Drive offers parking.
Does 2255 Nantucket Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Nantucket Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Nantucket Village Drive have a pool?
No, 2255 Nantucket Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Nantucket Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 2255 Nantucket Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Nantucket Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 Nantucket Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

