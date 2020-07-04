2246 Centerville Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the FIRST to live in this beautiful remodel in desirable Loveland neighborhood! Walking distance to Casa View Park! New kitchen cabinets and appliances! New pet friendly scratch resistant easy to clean laminate floors throughout the home! No carpet! New Windows! New 30 year roof! New designer light fixtures! New Interior and exterior doors! Foundation repaired with warranty! New paint on interior and exterior! Electric and plumbing updated! Large outside deck! New fencing! Large backyard! Parking for many cars! Close to banks and grocery stores! Near St. Pius X Church and school! 2 miles from Dallas Arboretum! Near White Rock Lake!