Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2246 Centerville Road
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:22 AM

2246 Centerville Road

2246 Centerville Road · No Longer Available
Location

2246 Centerville Road, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the FIRST to live in this beautiful remodel in desirable Loveland neighborhood! Walking distance to Casa View Park! New kitchen cabinets and appliances! New pet friendly scratch resistant easy to clean laminate floors throughout the home! No carpet! New Windows! New 30 year roof! New designer light fixtures! New Interior and exterior doors! Foundation repaired with warranty! New paint on interior and exterior! Electric and plumbing updated! Large outside deck! New fencing! Large backyard! Parking for many cars! Close to banks and grocery stores! Near St. Pius X Church and school! 2 miles from Dallas Arboretum! Near White Rock Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 Centerville Road have any available units?
2246 Centerville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2246 Centerville Road have?
Some of 2246 Centerville Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 Centerville Road currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Centerville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Centerville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2246 Centerville Road is pet friendly.
Does 2246 Centerville Road offer parking?
Yes, 2246 Centerville Road offers parking.
Does 2246 Centerville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Centerville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Centerville Road have a pool?
No, 2246 Centerville Road does not have a pool.
Does 2246 Centerville Road have accessible units?
No, 2246 Centerville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Centerville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2246 Centerville Road has units with dishwashers.

