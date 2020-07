Amenities

Beautiful and completely remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bath duplex unit. You will love the laminate floorings throughout and the updated kitchen and bathrooms. Home has 2 window ac units and no central air. There is a $50 flat fee for water/sewer/trash services in addition to rent. Application fee: $35/adult. Security deposit: $750