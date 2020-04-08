All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2211 Vine Lane

2211 Vine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Vine Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Rylie

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderfully maintained 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home!! Beautiful wood burning fireplace and large living area! Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Wood floor in all bedrooms and living area. Granite in both bathrooms! Large custom deck in backyard along with a private garden area, perfect for entertaining! Security system installed just needing to be connected to service of your choice! Application fee $50 , pet deposit $250. Call CSS and schedule your appointment TODAY! Agent and leasee to verify all information and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Vine Lane have any available units?
2211 Vine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Vine Lane have?
Some of 2211 Vine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Vine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Vine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Vine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Vine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Vine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Vine Lane offers parking.
Does 2211 Vine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Vine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Vine Lane have a pool?
No, 2211 Vine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Vine Lane have accessible units?
No, 2211 Vine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Vine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Vine Lane has units with dishwashers.

