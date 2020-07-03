All apartments in Dallas
2204 Marilla Street

2204 Marilla St · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Marilla St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Million Dollar View from 44 x 14 Roof-Top Patio! Beautiful 3-story townhome with everything you could want. Hardwood floors, granite and stainless kitchen, guest bedroom suite on 1st level as well as garage and entry. Living room with fireplace, dining areas, kitchen and power room on 2nd level, loft-style office and master suite on 3rd level. Across from Farmer's Market. No community pool, but for a small fee, you can use the facilities next door at the Camden Apartments. Stainless steel fridge stays with the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Marilla Street have any available units?
2204 Marilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Marilla Street have?
Some of 2204 Marilla Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Marilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Marilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Marilla Street pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Marilla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2204 Marilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Marilla Street offers parking.
Does 2204 Marilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Marilla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Marilla Street have a pool?
Yes, 2204 Marilla Street has a pool.
Does 2204 Marilla Street have accessible units?
No, 2204 Marilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Marilla Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Marilla Street has units with dishwashers.

