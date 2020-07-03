All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:37 PM

2201-6 Wolf Street

2201 Wolf St · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Wolf St, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Located in the heart of Uptown Dallas this end unit townhouse is in a gated complex with a community pool. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and is open to the living and dining room. Living area has balconty and fireplace. Small loft-office. Attached one car oversized garage with 2 storage closets and washer and dryer connections. Water and trash is included in the rent. Close to AA center, Dallas Tollway, Restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Pets on a case by case basis and available March 26th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201-6 Wolf Street have any available units?
2201-6 Wolf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201-6 Wolf Street have?
Some of 2201-6 Wolf Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201-6 Wolf Street currently offering any rent specials?
2201-6 Wolf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201-6 Wolf Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201-6 Wolf Street is pet friendly.
Does 2201-6 Wolf Street offer parking?
Yes, 2201-6 Wolf Street offers parking.
Does 2201-6 Wolf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201-6 Wolf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201-6 Wolf Street have a pool?
Yes, 2201-6 Wolf Street has a pool.
Does 2201-6 Wolf Street have accessible units?
No, 2201-6 Wolf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2201-6 Wolf Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201-6 Wolf Street has units with dishwashers.

