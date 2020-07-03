2201-6 Wolf Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Located in the heart of Uptown Dallas this end unit townhouse is in a gated complex with a community pool. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and is open to the living and dining room. Living area has balconty and fireplace. Small loft-office. Attached one car oversized garage with 2 storage closets and washer and dryer connections. Water and trash is included in the rent. Close to AA center, Dallas Tollway, Restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Pets on a case by case basis and available March 26th.