2135 Aspen Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1ce5b00dd ----



Built in 1983. 1,110 sqft 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story townhome with a fireplace. Recently updated. New efficient HVAC (with programmable thermostat). New Washer/Dryer. New hot water heater. New dishwasher, Stove and refrigerator. Equipped all around with security doors and burglar bars. Small patio and fenced in yard with outdoor storage. New carpet and flooring throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. Renters Insurance is required. No pets.

1110 sqft 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story townhome.