All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2135 Aspen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2135 Aspen Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2135 Aspen Dr

2135 Aspen St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2135 Aspen St, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1ce5b00dd ----

Built in 1983. 1,110 sqft 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story townhome with a fireplace. Recently updated. New efficient HVAC (with programmable thermostat). New Washer/Dryer. New hot water heater. New dishwasher, Stove and refrigerator. Equipped all around with security doors and burglar bars. Small patio and fenced in yard with outdoor storage. New carpet and flooring throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. Renters Insurance is required. No pets.
1110 sqft 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Aspen Dr have any available units?
2135 Aspen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 Aspen Dr have?
Some of 2135 Aspen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Aspen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Aspen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Aspen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Aspen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2135 Aspen Dr offer parking?
No, 2135 Aspen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2135 Aspen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2135 Aspen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Aspen Dr have a pool?
No, 2135 Aspen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2135 Aspen Dr have accessible units?
No, 2135 Aspen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Aspen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 Aspen Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Station
1607 Lyte St
Dallas, TX 75201
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University