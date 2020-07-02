All apartments in Dallas
2110 North Peak Street

2110 North Peak Street · No Longer Available
Location

2110 North Peak Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
yoga
110 North Peak Street, Dallas, TX 75204 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (469) 300-5533. Available from: 06/19/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe. Just go along with it and check this place out already. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities All GE Stainless Appliances Spacious Townhomes with open floor plans Designer Finishes 2 Car Attached Garage Ventahood Microwave Farmhouse Kitchen Sinks Custom Tile Backsplashes Stand Alone Showers Double vanities and soaking tubs with separate showers Built in bookshelves Self Cleaning Oven Separate Dining Area with Custom Lighting Plank Wood Style Flooring Garbage Disposals Air Conditioning Wheelchair Access Dishwasher Frost Free Refrigerator ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort Style Swimming Pool with outdoor TVs 24 Hour Package Service Rooftop Terrace with Downtown Views Online Payments Available Close to West Village and Uptown Entertainment 24 Hour Fitness Center with Fitness on Demand and Yoga Studio Valet Door-to-Door Trash Service Resident Coffee Bar with WiFi Resident Dog Park Gated Entrance Business Center Public Transportation Covered Parking Cable/Satellite TV ______________________________ Looking for a new apartment? Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with! [ Published 19-Jun-19 / ID 3035129 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 North Peak Street have any available units?
2110 North Peak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 North Peak Street have?
Some of 2110 North Peak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 North Peak Street currently offering any rent specials?
2110 North Peak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 North Peak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 North Peak Street is pet friendly.
Does 2110 North Peak Street offer parking?
Yes, 2110 North Peak Street offers parking.
Does 2110 North Peak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 North Peak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 North Peak Street have a pool?
Yes, 2110 North Peak Street has a pool.
Does 2110 North Peak Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2110 North Peak Street has accessible units.
Does 2110 North Peak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 North Peak Street has units with dishwashers.

