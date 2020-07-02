2110 North Peak Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly valet service yoga

110 North Peak Street, Dallas, TX 75204 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (469) 300-5533. Available from: 06/19/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe. Just go along with it and check this place out already. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities All GE Stainless Appliances Spacious Townhomes with open floor plans Designer Finishes 2 Car Attached Garage Ventahood Microwave Farmhouse Kitchen Sinks Custom Tile Backsplashes Stand Alone Showers Double vanities and soaking tubs with separate showers Built in bookshelves Self Cleaning Oven Separate Dining Area with Custom Lighting Plank Wood Style Flooring Garbage Disposals Air Conditioning Wheelchair Access Dishwasher Frost Free Refrigerator ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort Style Swimming Pool with outdoor TVs 24 Hour Package Service Rooftop Terrace with Downtown Views Online Payments Available Close to West Village and Uptown Entertainment 24 Hour Fitness Center with Fitness on Demand and Yoga Studio Valet Door-to-Door Trash Service Resident Coffee Bar with WiFi Resident Dog Park Gated Entrance Business Center Public Transportation Covered Parking Cable/Satellite TV ______________________________ Looking for a new apartment? Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with! [ Published 19-Jun-19 / ID 3035129 ]