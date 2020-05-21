All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2110 Boll St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2110 Boll St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2110 Boll St

2110 Boll St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2110 Boll St, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

One and Two Bedroom, Urban, Active Residences

8-Foot Interior Doors

Wood Flooring

Large Private Patio or Balcony

Out-of-Season Storage Llosets

Full-Size, Front-Load Washers and Dryers Included

Side-by-Side Refrigerator With Icemaker

Lusury Lighting Package

Designer Carpeting and Two-Tone Paint in Every Home

Under-Cabinet Lighting

2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds

Usb Charging Outlets

Separate Showers

10-11 Foot Ceilings

Kitchen Pantries

Spacious Closets

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms and Living Areas

Chef-Inspired Kitchens Equipped With Quartz Countertops and Designer Backsplash

Stainless Steel Energy Efficient Appliances to Include: Self-Cleaning Oven

Single Basin Stainless Steel Sinks

Dine-in Gourmet Islands

Wine Refrigerators

Oval Soaking Tubs

Linen Closets

Large Format Porcelain Tile Flooring and Shower Wall Surround

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Intimately Landscaped Courtyard with Infinity-Edge Pool

Two Fire Pits

Two Outdoor Kitchens

Various Lounge Areas and Fountain Feature

Rooftop Patio with Stunning Views

Indoor Resident Lounge with Relaxation Room

Resident Conference Center

Motivating Fitness Center

Wi-Fi Connectivity in All Common Areas

Elevator Access

Private Garages

Convenient Access to Whole Foods

Trash Chutes

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Additional Onsite Storage

Walking Distance to McKinney Avenue Restaurants and Nightlife

Located in the Heart of State Thomas

Private On-Site Pet Park

Controlled access

------------------------------------------------

Who is this crazy person?

Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Boll St have any available units?
2110 Boll St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Boll St have?
Some of 2110 Boll St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Boll St currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Boll St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Boll St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Boll St is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Boll St offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Boll St offers parking.
Does 2110 Boll St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Boll St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Boll St have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Boll St has a pool.
Does 2110 Boll St have accessible units?
Yes, 2110 Boll St has accessible units.
Does 2110 Boll St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Boll St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University