2110 Boll St

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



One and Two Bedroom, Urban, Active Residences



8-Foot Interior Doors



Wood Flooring



Large Private Patio or Balcony



Out-of-Season Storage Llosets



Full-Size, Front-Load Washers and Dryers Included



Side-by-Side Refrigerator With Icemaker



Lusury Lighting Package



Designer Carpeting and Two-Tone Paint in Every Home



Under-Cabinet Lighting



2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds



Usb Charging Outlets



Separate Showers



10-11 Foot Ceilings



Kitchen Pantries



Spacious Closets



Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms and Living Areas



Chef-Inspired Kitchens Equipped With Quartz Countertops and Designer Backsplash



Stainless Steel Energy Efficient Appliances to Include: Self-Cleaning Oven



Single Basin Stainless Steel Sinks



Dine-in Gourmet Islands



Wine Refrigerators



Oval Soaking Tubs



Linen Closets



Large Format Porcelain Tile Flooring and Shower Wall Surround



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Intimately Landscaped Courtyard with Infinity-Edge Pool



Two Fire Pits



Two Outdoor Kitchens



Various Lounge Areas and Fountain Feature



Rooftop Patio with Stunning Views



Indoor Resident Lounge with Relaxation Room



Resident Conference Center



Motivating Fitness Center



Wi-Fi Connectivity in All Common Areas



Elevator Access



Private Garages



Convenient Access to Whole Foods



Trash Chutes



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Additional Onsite Storage



Walking Distance to McKinney Avenue Restaurants and Nightlife



Located in the Heart of State Thomas



Private On-Site Pet Park



Controlled access



------------------------------------------------



Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!