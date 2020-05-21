2110 Boll St

Amenities
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?
Apartment Amenities
One and Two Bedroom, Urban, Active Residences
8-Foot Interior Doors
Wood Flooring
Large Private Patio or Balcony
Out-of-Season Storage Llosets
Full-Size, Front-Load Washers and Dryers Included
Side-by-Side Refrigerator With Icemaker
Lusury Lighting Package
Designer Carpeting and Two-Tone Paint in Every Home
Under-Cabinet Lighting
2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds
Usb Charging Outlets
Separate Showers
10-11 Foot Ceilings
Kitchen Pantries
Spacious Closets
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms and Living Areas
Chef-Inspired Kitchens Equipped With Quartz Countertops and Designer Backsplash
Stainless Steel Energy Efficient Appliances to Include: Self-Cleaning Oven
Single Basin Stainless Steel Sinks
Dine-in Gourmet Islands
Wine Refrigerators
Oval Soaking Tubs
Linen Closets
Large Format Porcelain Tile Flooring and Shower Wall Surround
Community Amenities
Intimately Landscaped Courtyard with Infinity-Edge Pool
Two Fire Pits
Two Outdoor Kitchens
Various Lounge Areas and Fountain Feature
Rooftop Patio with Stunning Views
Indoor Resident Lounge with Relaxation Room
Resident Conference Center
Motivating Fitness Center
Wi-Fi Connectivity in All Common Areas
Elevator Access
Private Garages
Convenient Access to Whole Foods
Trash Chutes
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Additional Onsite Storage
Walking Distance to McKinney Avenue Restaurants and Nightlife
Located in the Heart of State Thomas
Private On-Site Pet Park
Controlled access
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!