Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 210 River Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
210 River Rock Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
210 River Rock Drive
210 River Rock Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
210 River Rock Dr, Dallas, TX 75217
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
2-story townhouse with no HOA. New paint and carpet. Great investment property or ready for owner occupant. Owner is licensed real estate agent in Texas.
No sign in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 River Rock Drive have any available units?
210 River Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 210 River Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 River Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 River Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 River Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 210 River Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 210 River Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 210 River Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 River Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 River Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 210 River Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 River Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 River Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 River Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 River Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 River Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 River Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University