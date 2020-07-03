All apartments in Dallas
2011 Cedar Springs Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:10 AM

2011 Cedar Springs Road

2011 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Luxury home- mid-rise building uptown. Across from The Ritz Carlton. Floor to ceiling 40ft.windows and direct downtown views. 2 Large bed 2 full-Large baths. Third Space perfect for third bedroom, office, flex space. One of the best locations in the area! Large Balcony! Beautiful pool with water feature, covered grilling area and private dog park! Walking distance to everything! 2 blocks from American Airlines Center and Klyde Warren Park. New Tom Thumb close by. Can be furnished! Furnished rental amount is 6550 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
2011 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 2011 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Cedar Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Cedar Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 2011 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 2011 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

