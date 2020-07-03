1999 Mckinney Ave

Amenities
Luxurious & Modern 2-story Loft just steps away from the AAC, Clyde Warren Park and the Perot! Luxury kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and maple cabinets. Home features huge windows with views of Downtown Dallas and stained concrete floors. The master bath has dual vanities, walk-in shower and a separate tub. The large loft overlooks the living area and floor to ceiling window in addition to a floating staircase. The 4th floor has a common area with saltwater pool, spa and fire pit and entertainment area. Additional amenities that are included in the rent is a Spectrum television service with high speed internet, 24 hour concierge and a completely) updated gymnasium(under construction . Hurry homes this nice dont last long. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com
*200mb high speed internet and Spectrum TV also included in rent
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=vX5SGZzxx1&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com