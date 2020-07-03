All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:17 PM

1999 Mckinney Ave

1999 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1999 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Luxurious & Modern 2-story Loft just steps away from the AAC, Clyde Warren Park and the Perot! Luxury kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and maple cabinets. Home features huge windows with views of Downtown Dallas and stained concrete floors. The master bath has dual vanities, walk-in shower and a separate tub. The large loft overlooks the living area and floor to ceiling window in addition to a floating staircase. The 4th floor has a common area with saltwater pool, spa and fire pit and entertainment area. Additional amenities that are included in the rent is a Spectrum television service with high speed internet, 24 hour concierge and a completely) updated gymnasium(under construction . Hurry homes this nice dont last long. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

*200mb high speed internet and Spectrum TV also included in rent

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=vX5SGZzxx1&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1999 Mckinney Ave have any available units?
1999 Mckinney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1999 Mckinney Ave have?
Some of 1999 Mckinney Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1999 Mckinney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1999 Mckinney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1999 Mckinney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1999 Mckinney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1999 Mckinney Ave offer parking?
No, 1999 Mckinney Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1999 Mckinney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1999 Mckinney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1999 Mckinney Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1999 Mckinney Ave has a pool.
Does 1999 Mckinney Ave have accessible units?
No, 1999 Mckinney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1999 Mckinney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1999 Mckinney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

