Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1990 Jackson St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

1990 Jackson St

1990 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1990 Jackson Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
package receiving
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Authentic Hardwood Flooring

Distinctive Quartz Countertops and Beautiful Tiled Backsplashes

European-Style Espresso Cabinetry with Under-Cabinet Lighting

Energy-Efficient Stainless Steel Samsung French Door Refrigerators with Bottom Freezer and Ice/Water Dispenser

GE Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Oversized Undermount Single Basin Sinks

Large Kitchen Pantries

Modern Frameless Glass Showers with Rainfall and Handheld Shower Heads

Decorative Ceramic Tile Bathroom Accent Walls

Inviting Half Baths with Attractive Tiled Walls, Stylish Black Glass Accent Walls, and Chic Pedestal Sinks

In-Shower Benches on select floor plans

Customized Closet Shelves and Organizing Systems

Breezy Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms

Energy Efficient LG Washers/Dryers

Large Picture Windows with Solar Shades and Sweeping Views of Downtown

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Luxe Resort Style Swimming Pool with Poolside Cabanas

Poolside Lounge with TV’s and Outdoor Games like Corn Hole and Jenga

Outdoor Grilling Kitchen and Bar

24/7 Fully Equipped High Tech Fitness Center

Resident Concierge from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

24-Hour Package Receiving at the Resident Concierge Desk

Additional Hotel Style Living Services such as Room Service, Dry Cleaning, Pet Walking, and House Keeping are Available

Hotel Easy Access to Restaurants/Entertainment:

o Overeasy: The Statler’s own farm to table cafe and all day coffee shop located on the first floor just off of the hotel lobby.

o Bourbon & Banter: Underground hideaway here at The Statler. Our “modern speakeasy” featuring an extensive selection of bourbons and whiskeys, a curated selection of bourbon-centric craft cocktails, and an elegant and exclusive atmosphere.

o Scout: An urban oasis of fun and games, and food and drink! Unwind, or get wound up with some of Scout’s favorite pastimes, including bowling, pool and ping pong!

o Fine China: Modern Pan Asian Gastropub

o Waterproof: Rooftop bar and lounge next to the pool on the 19th floor. Get some sun see downtown and beyond from your perch atop The Statler, and enjoy a tasty beverage while you take in the majesty of Big D!

Controlled Access/Gated

Smoke-Free Building

Bellhops Dallas Movers

Updater Moving Partner

=================================

In the apartment hunt?

Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Jackson St have any available units?
1990 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1990 Jackson St have?
Some of 1990 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1990 Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 1990 Jackson St offers parking.
Does 1990 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1990 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Jackson St have a pool?
Yes, 1990 Jackson St has a pool.
Does 1990 Jackson St have accessible units?
Yes, 1990 Jackson St has accessible units.
Does 1990 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1990 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
