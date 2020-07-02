1990 Jackson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill lobby package receiving

Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Authentic Hardwood Flooring



Distinctive Quartz Countertops and Beautiful Tiled Backsplashes



European-Style Espresso Cabinetry with Under-Cabinet Lighting



Energy-Efficient Stainless Steel Samsung French Door Refrigerators with Bottom Freezer and Ice/Water Dispenser



GE Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Oversized Undermount Single Basin Sinks



Large Kitchen Pantries



Modern Frameless Glass Showers with Rainfall and Handheld Shower Heads



Decorative Ceramic Tile Bathroom Accent Walls



Inviting Half Baths with Attractive Tiled Walls, Stylish Black Glass Accent Walls, and Chic Pedestal Sinks



In-Shower Benches on select floor plans



Customized Closet Shelves and Organizing Systems



Breezy Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms



Energy Efficient LG Washers/Dryers



Large Picture Windows with Solar Shades and Sweeping Views of Downtown



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Luxe Resort Style Swimming Pool with Poolside Cabanas



Poolside Lounge with TV’s and Outdoor Games like Corn Hole and Jenga



Outdoor Grilling Kitchen and Bar



24/7 Fully Equipped High Tech Fitness Center



Resident Concierge from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.



24-Hour Package Receiving at the Resident Concierge Desk



Additional Hotel Style Living Services such as Room Service, Dry Cleaning, Pet Walking, and House Keeping are Available



Hotel Easy Access to Restaurants/Entertainment:



o Overeasy: The Statler’s own farm to table cafe and all day coffee shop located on the first floor just off of the hotel lobby.



o Bourbon & Banter: Underground hideaway here at The Statler. Our “modern speakeasy” featuring an extensive selection of bourbons and whiskeys, a curated selection of bourbon-centric craft cocktails, and an elegant and exclusive atmosphere.



o Scout: An urban oasis of fun and games, and food and drink! Unwind, or get wound up with some of Scout’s favorite pastimes, including bowling, pool and ping pong!



o Fine China: Modern Pan Asian Gastropub



o Waterproof: Rooftop bar and lounge next to the pool on the 19th floor. Get some sun see downtown and beyond from your perch atop The Statler, and enjoy a tasty beverage while you take in the majesty of Big D!



Controlled Access/Gated



Smoke-Free Building



Bellhops Dallas Movers



Updater Moving Partner



=================================



In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!