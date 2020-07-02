1990 Jackson St

Amenities
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Authentic Hardwood Flooring
Distinctive Quartz Countertops and Beautiful Tiled Backsplashes
European-Style Espresso Cabinetry with Under-Cabinet Lighting
Energy-Efficient Stainless Steel Samsung French Door Refrigerators with Bottom Freezer and Ice/Water Dispenser
GE Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Oversized Undermount Single Basin Sinks
Large Kitchen Pantries
Modern Frameless Glass Showers with Rainfall and Handheld Shower Heads
Decorative Ceramic Tile Bathroom Accent Walls
Inviting Half Baths with Attractive Tiled Walls, Stylish Black Glass Accent Walls, and Chic Pedestal Sinks
In-Shower Benches on select floor plans
Customized Closet Shelves and Organizing Systems
Breezy Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms
Energy Efficient LG Washers/Dryers
Large Picture Windows with Solar Shades and Sweeping Views of Downtown
Community Amenities
Luxe Resort Style Swimming Pool with Poolside Cabanas
Poolside Lounge with TV’s and Outdoor Games like Corn Hole and Jenga
Outdoor Grilling Kitchen and Bar
24/7 Fully Equipped High Tech Fitness Center
Resident Concierge from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
24-Hour Package Receiving at the Resident Concierge Desk
Additional Hotel Style Living Services such as Room Service, Dry Cleaning, Pet Walking, and House Keeping are Available
Hotel Easy Access to Restaurants/Entertainment:
o Overeasy: The Statler’s own farm to table cafe and all day coffee shop located on the first floor just off of the hotel lobby.
o Bourbon & Banter: Underground hideaway here at The Statler. Our “modern speakeasy” featuring an extensive selection of bourbons and whiskeys, a curated selection of bourbon-centric craft cocktails, and an elegant and exclusive atmosphere.
o Scout: An urban oasis of fun and games, and food and drink! Unwind, or get wound up with some of Scout’s favorite pastimes, including bowling, pool and ping pong!
o Fine China: Modern Pan Asian Gastropub
o Waterproof: Rooftop bar and lounge next to the pool on the 19th floor. Get some sun see downtown and beyond from your perch atop The Statler, and enjoy a tasty beverage while you take in the majesty of Big D!
Controlled Access/Gated
Smoke-Free Building
Bellhops Dallas Movers
Updater Moving Partner
