in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely UPDATED with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and BACK SPLASH in kitchen and bath area, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT and new carpet in bedrooms, CONTEMPORARY LIGHT FIXTURES, DOUBLE FRENCH PATIO doors, FRESH PAINT exterior and interior, and plenty more. In close proximity to WHITE ROCK and CASA LINDA with an ABUNDANCE of SHOPS and EATERIES, and a 5 MINUTE COMMUTE to DOWNTOWN DALLAS. AVAILABLE for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. WASHER and DRYER included.