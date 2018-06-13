1926 Berwick Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BACK ON MARKET-This home has been completed remodeled from top to bottom. Enjoy your open kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, kitchen bar that seats 3, open concept, Office with separate entrance, barn door and pocket door separates the kitchen from family room, large family room with built-in fireplace and book selves on both sides of fire place, original wood floors runs through front of home, large bedrooms. Master is so large you can have a sitting area along with office. His and her's closets in master. Master bathroom has large shower with bench. Large backyard. Walking distance from Cedar Crest Golf Course