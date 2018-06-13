All apartments in Dallas
1926 Berwick Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1926 Berwick Avenue

1926 Berwick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Berwick Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BACK ON MARKET-This home has been completed remodeled from top to bottom. Enjoy your open kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, kitchen bar that seats 3, open concept, Office with separate entrance, barn door and pocket door separates the kitchen from family room, large family room with built-in fireplace and book selves on both sides of fire place, original wood floors runs through front of home, large bedrooms. Master is so large you can have a sitting area along with office. His and her's closets in master. Master bathroom has large shower with bench. Large backyard. Walking distance from Cedar Crest Golf Course

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Berwick Avenue have any available units?
1926 Berwick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 Berwick Avenue have?
Some of 1926 Berwick Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Berwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Berwick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Berwick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1926 Berwick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1926 Berwick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Berwick Avenue offers parking.
Does 1926 Berwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 Berwick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Berwick Avenue have a pool?
No, 1926 Berwick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Berwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1926 Berwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Berwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 Berwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

