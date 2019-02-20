1914 Euclid Ave Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lower Greenville Ave...Ultra Modern 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 3 story Town Home. - Available Now !! Ultra Modern 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 3 story Town Home. One of the most popular areas in Dallas.... Enjoy the Greenville Ave Nightlife, Restaurants, walk to Trader Joe's and Easy access to Central Expressway. Huge Kitchen comes with Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Sided Fridge and Handy Island. Top of the Line Washer & Dryer is Provided. Living area boasts Tall Ceilings and an Open Concept with tons of Natural Light. Large, equal size Bedrooms, Master with Jetted Tub, both baths have Double Vanities and Separate Showers. 2 car Garage with a Private Fenced Yard for your Pet. Pets on case by case basis with $25-month pet fee. Once approved, there is a $35 processing fee



(RLNE5095756)