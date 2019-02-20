All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:12 AM

1914 Euclid Ave Unit C

1914 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1914 Euclid Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lower Greenville Ave...Ultra Modern 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 3 story Town Home. - Available Now !! Ultra Modern 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 3 story Town Home. One of the most popular areas in Dallas.... Enjoy the Greenville Ave Nightlife, Restaurants, walk to Trader Joe's and Easy access to Central Expressway. Huge Kitchen comes with Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Sided Fridge and Handy Island. Top of the Line Washer & Dryer is Provided. Living area boasts Tall Ceilings and an Open Concept with tons of Natural Light. Large, equal size Bedrooms, Master with Jetted Tub, both baths have Double Vanities and Separate Showers. 2 car Garage with a Private Fenced Yard for your Pet. Pets on case by case basis with $25-month pet fee. Once approved, there is a $35 processing fee

(RLNE5095756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C have any available units?
1914 Euclid Ave Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C have?
Some of 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Euclid Ave Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C offers parking.
Does 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C have a pool?
No, 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 Euclid Ave Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

