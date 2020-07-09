1911 Somerset Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Absolulety stunning remodeled mid century modern home. Just minutes away from the Bishop Arts district and a block away from Bonnie View Park. Beautiful resurfaced hard wood flooring, crisp new paint inside and out, new modern fixtures, gorgeous epoxy resin countertops in kitchen and bathroom which are a must see! Glass tile stand up shower with modern touches make this home sparkle! New HVAC system, updated plumbing, new appliances, new cabinets, new hardware and so much more. Storage shed with slab foundation in back of this beautiful modern home sitting on an oversized lot with full privacy fence. OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH 20% DOWN PAYMENT! LEASE to OWN OPTION OR FOR LEASE! CALL TODAY!