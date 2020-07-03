1910 EUCLID Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Better than brand new & READY NOW! Front end unit, 3 story condo on highly coveted Euclid Ave in Lower Greenville. Walk to Trader Joes, Sprouts, Greenville & Henderson. 2 BR, 2.5 BA, PLUS office. Loads of natural light. Two giant balconies w sliding doors off MB and LR. Upgraded light fixtures, cabinetry and hardware. Gated and includes privacy yard. Fantastic finishes w attention to details; Quartz countertops, nail down Oak flooring, & commercial-grade appliances. Master touts frameless glass shower, floor-to-ceiling tile, & spa bath. Super energy efficient w foam encapsulation, stainless steel energy star appliances, low E-Tinted Argon windows, tankless water heater & more. Owner pays water, sewer and trash