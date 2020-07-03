All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:33 AM

1910 EUCLID Avenue

1910 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Euclid Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Better than brand new & READY NOW! Front end unit, 3 story condo on highly coveted Euclid Ave in Lower Greenville. Walk to Trader Joes, Sprouts, Greenville & Henderson. 2 BR, 2.5 BA, PLUS office. Loads of natural light. Two giant balconies w sliding doors off MB and LR. Upgraded light fixtures, cabinetry and hardware. Gated and includes privacy yard. Fantastic finishes w attention to details; Quartz countertops, nail down Oak flooring, & commercial-grade appliances. Master touts frameless glass shower, floor-to-ceiling tile, & spa bath. Super energy efficient w foam encapsulation, stainless steel energy star appliances, low E-Tinted Argon windows, tankless water heater & more. Owner pays water, sewer and trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 EUCLID Avenue have any available units?
1910 EUCLID Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 EUCLID Avenue have?
Some of 1910 EUCLID Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 EUCLID Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1910 EUCLID Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 EUCLID Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1910 EUCLID Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1910 EUCLID Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1910 EUCLID Avenue offers parking.
Does 1910 EUCLID Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 EUCLID Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 EUCLID Avenue have a pool?
No, 1910 EUCLID Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1910 EUCLID Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1910 EUCLID Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 EUCLID Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 EUCLID Avenue has units with dishwashers.

