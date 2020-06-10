Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
19019 Preston Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19019 Preston Rd
19019 State Hwy 289
·
No Longer Available
Location
19019 State Hwy 289, Dallas, TX 75252
Amenities
in unit laundry
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Rent:$860
1BR 1 Bath
Amenities:
1 Pool/1 Gym/Washer & dryer in unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19019 Preston Rd have any available units?
19019 Preston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 19019 Preston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
19019 Preston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19019 Preston Rd pet-friendly?
No, 19019 Preston Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 19019 Preston Rd offer parking?
No, 19019 Preston Rd does not offer parking.
Does 19019 Preston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19019 Preston Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19019 Preston Rd have a pool?
Yes, 19019 Preston Rd has a pool.
Does 19019 Preston Rd have accessible units?
No, 19019 Preston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 19019 Preston Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 19019 Preston Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19019 Preston Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 19019 Preston Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
