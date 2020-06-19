All apartments in Dallas
18924 Ravenglen Court

18924 Raven Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

18924 Raven Glen Court, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED HOME - Dallas address with Plano ISD. Convenient location near George Bush Tollway and Midway. Home has hardwoods in living and dining. Updated kitchen opens to dining room and living room. Kitchen offers granite countertops, refrigerator, white painted cabinets & SS appliances. Living room has a WB fireplace, wonderful views to the back patio area and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find an over-sized master suite and 2 guest bedrooms with an add'l updated full bath. Other recent updates include carpet, interior paint, back patio, fireplace surround, and exterior stone facade. Full-sized utility is located on 1st level and home offers a 2 car garage. Located on a court for minimal traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18924 Ravenglen Court have any available units?
18924 Ravenglen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18924 Ravenglen Court have?
Some of 18924 Ravenglen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18924 Ravenglen Court currently offering any rent specials?
18924 Ravenglen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18924 Ravenglen Court pet-friendly?
No, 18924 Ravenglen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18924 Ravenglen Court offer parking?
Yes, 18924 Ravenglen Court offers parking.
Does 18924 Ravenglen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18924 Ravenglen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18924 Ravenglen Court have a pool?
No, 18924 Ravenglen Court does not have a pool.
Does 18924 Ravenglen Court have accessible units?
No, 18924 Ravenglen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18924 Ravenglen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18924 Ravenglen Court has units with dishwashers.

