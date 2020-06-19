18924 Ravenglen Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED HOME - Dallas address with Plano ISD. Convenient location near George Bush Tollway and Midway. Home has hardwoods in living and dining. Updated kitchen opens to dining room and living room. Kitchen offers granite countertops, refrigerator, white painted cabinets & SS appliances. Living room has a WB fireplace, wonderful views to the back patio area and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find an over-sized master suite and 2 guest bedrooms with an add'l updated full bath. Other recent updates include carpet, interior paint, back patio, fireplace surround, and exterior stone facade. Full-sized utility is located on 1st level and home offers a 2 car garage. Located on a court for minimal traffic.