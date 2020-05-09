All apartments in Dallas
18910 Whitewater Lane
Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:14 PM

18910 Whitewater Lane

18910 Whitewater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18910 Whitewater Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Upon entry, this quaint home welcomes you with its spacious, open concept living room, with a wet bar, fireplace, built in shelving and soaring ceilings. With everything you need to cook up a delicious dinner for friends and family, this kitchen has it all, electric cook top, oven, microwave, and lots of cabinets! The breakfast room is separate and includes a private exit to a cozy, outdoor space. The master has its own door to the private patio. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, separate shower and a walk in closet. 2 bedrooms for the children or guests and this home fits every need! Located in the great subdivision of Northpointe and easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and George Bush! Make this home yours today.Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18910 Whitewater Lane have any available units?
18910 Whitewater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18910 Whitewater Lane have?
Some of 18910 Whitewater Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18910 Whitewater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18910 Whitewater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18910 Whitewater Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18910 Whitewater Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18910 Whitewater Lane offer parking?
No, 18910 Whitewater Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18910 Whitewater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18910 Whitewater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18910 Whitewater Lane have a pool?
No, 18910 Whitewater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18910 Whitewater Lane have accessible units?
No, 18910 Whitewater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18910 Whitewater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18910 Whitewater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

