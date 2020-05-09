18910 Whitewater Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upon entry, this quaint home welcomes you with its spacious, open concept living room, with a wet bar, fireplace, built in shelving and soaring ceilings. With everything you need to cook up a delicious dinner for friends and family, this kitchen has it all, electric cook top, oven, microwave, and lots of cabinets! The breakfast room is separate and includes a private exit to a cozy, outdoor space. The master has its own door to the private patio. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, separate shower and a walk in closet. 2 bedrooms for the children or guests and this home fits every need! Located in the great subdivision of Northpointe and easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and George Bush! Make this home yours today.Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.