Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Recently remodeled home in highly sought after Plano ISD. Spectacular master bath with finishes typically found in homes at a much higher price point. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Vaulted ceilings in open main living area with gas fireplace. Nice side patio for grilling or an outdoor garden. 8 foot fence, automatic garage door opener. Ceiling fans throughout fans help out with summer energy bills. Look quick, it’s a really nice house.