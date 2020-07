Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous, well-taken care of home in the heart of North Dallas with Plano ISD. Enjoy a great location, close to the Dallas North Tollway, major streets, shopping centers and schools. This home features a great open floor-plan, with a great-sized kitchen, beautiful half-covered patio, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, upstairs living area, high ceilings, lots a natural lighting and more! House has been remodeled in 2013!