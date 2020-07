Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Very hard to find lease with a pool in Preston Highlands. This beautiful home features open floorplan with great flow, scraped wood floors, open kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless appliances. Vaulted ceilings. Back yard features covered patio, diving pool and spa, 8 ft privacy fence. Oversized garage. Pool service included in rent. verify all measurements and school information. Ready for move in. Sorry, no Pets LEASE GUIDELINES IN TRANSACTION DESK