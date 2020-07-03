18532 Shadow Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful updated one story house in a great location-minutes to Tollway & 190, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and closet, storages spaces. High ceilings in the living room, kitchen and master bedroom. Recent updates to kitchen, both bathrooms, flooring, including stainless steel appliances, carpet, quartz countertops and tiles in the wet areas. AC ducts professionally cleaned in Jan 2018. Application needed for anyone 18 and plus. A copy of driver's license, proof of income (3 months of paystubs) should be submitted along with the applications.