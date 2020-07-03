All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:04 AM

18532 Shadow Ridge Drive

18532 Shadow Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18532 Shadow Ridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful updated one story house in a great location-minutes to Tollway & 190, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and closet, storages spaces. High ceilings in the living room, kitchen and master bedroom. Recent updates to kitchen, both bathrooms, flooring, including stainless steel appliances, carpet, quartz countertops and tiles in the wet areas. AC ducts professionally cleaned in Jan 2018. Application needed for anyone 18 and plus. A copy of driver's license, proof of income (3 months of paystubs) should be submitted along with the applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive have any available units?
18532 Shadow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18532 Shadow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18532 Shadow Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

