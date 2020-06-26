All apartments in Dallas
1827 Abshire Lane

1827 Abshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Abshire Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1827 Abshire Lane Available 01/31/20 Spacious Dallas Duplex / 3 bed / 2 bath/ garage - OCCUPIED - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in E Dallas! Covered patio and fenced yard, detached Oversized 1-car garage, 3 bedrooms with split floorplan, galley kitchen, formal dining room which could be a study, full-size laundry connections. Easy access to highways and school. Owner must approve all applications. Each adult must apply online at dallaspropertymanagement.net. Office number is 817-756-8091. Owner does not accept vouchers.

(RLNE4366869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Abshire Lane have any available units?
1827 Abshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1827 Abshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Abshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Abshire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 Abshire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1827 Abshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Abshire Lane offers parking.
Does 1827 Abshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Abshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Abshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1827 Abshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Abshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1827 Abshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Abshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 Abshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 Abshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 Abshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

