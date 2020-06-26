Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1827 Abshire Lane Available 01/31/20 Spacious Dallas Duplex / 3 bed / 2 bath/ garage - OCCUPIED - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in E Dallas! Covered patio and fenced yard, detached Oversized 1-car garage, 3 bedrooms with split floorplan, galley kitchen, formal dining room which could be a study, full-size laundry connections. Easy access to highways and school. Owner must approve all applications. Each adult must apply online at dallaspropertymanagement.net. Office number is 817-756-8091. Owner does not accept vouchers.



(RLNE4366869)