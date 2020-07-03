18108 Justice Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Adorable, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a spacious living area featuring laminate wood floors and a gas burning fireplace. Lots of windows, high ceilings, fresh paint and a spa-like master bath with a custom tiled shower. Roomy master bedroom has a sitting area and a big, walk-in closet. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and a subway tile back splash. Two inch blinds on all windows. Large backyard and covered patio with deck is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Convenient location near George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway. Listing agent owns the home and will be the landlord.