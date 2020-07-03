All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 18108 Justice Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
18108 Justice Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18108 Justice Lane

18108 Justice Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18108 Justice Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Adorable, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a spacious living area featuring laminate wood floors and a gas burning fireplace. Lots of windows, high ceilings, fresh paint and a spa-like master bath with a custom tiled shower. Roomy master bedroom has a sitting area and a big, walk-in closet. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and a subway tile back splash. Two inch blinds on all windows. Large backyard and covered patio with deck is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Convenient location near George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway. Listing agent owns the home and will be the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18108 Justice Lane have any available units?
18108 Justice Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18108 Justice Lane have?
Some of 18108 Justice Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18108 Justice Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18108 Justice Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18108 Justice Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18108 Justice Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18108 Justice Lane offer parking?
No, 18108 Justice Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18108 Justice Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18108 Justice Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18108 Justice Lane have a pool?
No, 18108 Justice Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18108 Justice Lane have accessible units?
No, 18108 Justice Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18108 Justice Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18108 Justice Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University