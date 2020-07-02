18040 Whispering Gables Lane

Amenities
Fabulous Victorian style home located in the quaint and extremely desirable Far N.Dallas neighborhood of Bent Tree Gables. 18040 Whispering Gables Ln offers 3 bedrooms (or 2 with a study), 2 baths and approximately 1,326 sqft. Updates include beautiful real hardwood floors throughout the living, kitchen, den and lower bedrooms, popcorn removal throughout the home, updated kitchen inclusive of a double oven, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Upstairs you'll find a bedroom, that could also serve as a media room, with an attached bath. Enjoy mornings or evenings relaxing on your private patio. HOA maintains the front yard and the tenant is responsible for maintaining the patio landscaping.