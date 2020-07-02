18040 Whispering Gables Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fabulous Victorian style home located in the quaint and extremely desirable Far N.Dallas neighborhood of Bent Tree Gables. 18040 Whispering Gables Ln offers 3 bedrooms (or 2 with a study), 2 baths and approximately 1,326 sqft. Updates include beautiful real hardwood floors throughout the living, kitchen, den and lower bedrooms, popcorn removal throughout the home, updated kitchen inclusive of a double oven, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Upstairs you'll find a bedroom, that could also serve as a media room, with an attached bath. Enjoy mornings or evenings relaxing on your private patio. HOA maintains the front yard and the tenant is responsible for maintaining the patio landscaping.