Dallas, TX
18040 Whispering Gables Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:31 AM

18040 Whispering Gables Lane

18040 Whispering Gables Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18040 Whispering Gables Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fabulous Victorian style home located in the quaint and extremely desirable Far N.Dallas neighborhood of Bent Tree Gables. 18040 Whispering Gables Ln offers 3 bedrooms (or 2 with a study), 2 baths and approximately 1,326 sqft. Updates include beautiful real hardwood floors throughout the living, kitchen, den and lower bedrooms, popcorn removal throughout the home, updated kitchen inclusive of a double oven, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Upstairs you'll find a bedroom, that could also serve as a media room, with an attached bath. Enjoy mornings or evenings relaxing on your private patio. HOA maintains the front yard and the tenant is responsible for maintaining the patio landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18040 Whispering Gables Lane have any available units?
18040 Whispering Gables Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18040 Whispering Gables Lane have?
Some of 18040 Whispering Gables Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18040 Whispering Gables Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18040 Whispering Gables Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18040 Whispering Gables Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18040 Whispering Gables Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18040 Whispering Gables Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18040 Whispering Gables Lane offers parking.
Does 18040 Whispering Gables Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18040 Whispering Gables Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18040 Whispering Gables Lane have a pool?
No, 18040 Whispering Gables Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18040 Whispering Gables Lane have accessible units?
No, 18040 Whispering Gables Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18040 Whispering Gables Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18040 Whispering Gables Lane has units with dishwashers.

