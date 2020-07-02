All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:05 AM

18008 Whispering Gables Lane

18008 Whispering Gables Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18008 Whispering Gables Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for immediate move in, adorable garden home located in the quaint and very desirable far North Dallas neighborhood of Bent Tree Gables 3 bedrooms, (or 2 bedrooms with a study), 2 baths, 2 private patios. This particular home offers split bedrooms, each equipped with their own full bath and private access to outdoor living, wood burning fireplace. One car attached garage in rear. Recent updates include beautiful shower in the master bathroom, granite counter-tops, new roof installation, new patio doors, Plano ISD, Dallas City, one story home.
$50 application fee per adult. $300 Pet deposit. If two pets, $250 pet deposit PER PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18008 Whispering Gables Lane have any available units?
18008 Whispering Gables Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18008 Whispering Gables Lane have?
Some of 18008 Whispering Gables Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18008 Whispering Gables Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18008 Whispering Gables Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18008 Whispering Gables Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18008 Whispering Gables Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18008 Whispering Gables Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18008 Whispering Gables Lane offers parking.
Does 18008 Whispering Gables Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18008 Whispering Gables Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18008 Whispering Gables Lane have a pool?
No, 18008 Whispering Gables Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18008 Whispering Gables Lane have accessible units?
No, 18008 Whispering Gables Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18008 Whispering Gables Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18008 Whispering Gables Lane has units with dishwashers.

