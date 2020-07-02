18008 Whispering Gables Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for immediate move in, adorable garden home located in the quaint and very desirable far North Dallas neighborhood of Bent Tree Gables 3 bedrooms, (or 2 bedrooms with a study), 2 baths, 2 private patios. This particular home offers split bedrooms, each equipped with their own full bath and private access to outdoor living, wood burning fireplace. One car attached garage in rear. Recent updates include beautiful shower in the master bathroom, granite counter-tops, new roof installation, new patio doors, Plano ISD, Dallas City, one story home.

$50 application fee per adult. $300 Pet deposit. If two pets, $250 pet deposit PER PET.