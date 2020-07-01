180 S Cisco Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Unique opportunity in one of Dallas’ hottest trending neighborhoods with the Main Street + Columbia Ave redesign projects already underway! This new build on large corner lot is the ultimate in modern, urban living. From the gated front and side yards with cactus gardens to the exotic Brazilian marble, the home’s design aesthetic and smart-home systems make for a remarkable impression. Hand-scraped oak floors; 10 ft ceilings; Master bath with luxurious walk-in rain shower, 9 ft marble slab; Toto integrated bidets. Your guests will be drawn to the outdoor living with hot tub + dining areas. Exterior security cameras. Ideally located near downtown, Uber Hub, Santa Fe Trail.