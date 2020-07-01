All apartments in Dallas
180 S Cisco Street
180 S Cisco Street

180 South Cisco Street · No Longer Available
Location

180 South Cisco Street, Dallas, TX 75226

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
hot tub
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Unique opportunity in one of Dallas’ hottest trending neighborhoods with the Main Street + Columbia Ave redesign projects already underway! This new build on large corner lot is the ultimate in modern, urban living. From the gated front and side yards with cactus gardens to the exotic Brazilian marble, the home’s design aesthetic and smart-home systems make for a remarkable impression. Hand-scraped oak floors; 10 ft ceilings; Master bath with luxurious walk-in rain shower, 9 ft marble slab; Toto integrated bidets. Your guests will be drawn to the outdoor living with hot tub + dining areas. Exterior security cameras. Ideally located near downtown, Uber Hub, Santa Fe Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 S Cisco Street have any available units?
180 S Cisco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 S Cisco Street have?
Some of 180 S Cisco Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 S Cisco Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 S Cisco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 S Cisco Street pet-friendly?
No, 180 S Cisco Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 180 S Cisco Street offer parking?
Yes, 180 S Cisco Street offers parking.
Does 180 S Cisco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 S Cisco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 S Cisco Street have a pool?
No, 180 S Cisco Street does not have a pool.
Does 180 S Cisco Street have accessible units?
No, 180 S Cisco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 S Cisco Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 S Cisco Street has units with dishwashers.

