Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
17905 Carrollwood Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 2:48 AM

17905 Carrollwood Drive

17905 Carrollwood Drive · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

17905 Carrollwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One of a kind opportunity to lease in great North Dallas neighbored serene and tranquil with lots of upgrades.Open lay out with lots of natural light throughout. A chef's delight kitchen with granite c-tops, glass backsplash, commercial six burner gas cooktop, vent hood, double ovens, warming drawer, subzero refrigeration system, 42 inch cabinets. Other features include, wet bar, 11 foot ceilings living and dining, vaulted ceiling in den, 8' iron entry door, gas logs, built-ins. Boutique hotel Pool Spa like, you'll love to entertain family and friends.New paint all throughout.
PROPERTY IS BEING FULLY REPAINTED UNTIL END OF JULY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17905 Carrollwood Drive have any available units?
17905 Carrollwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17905 Carrollwood Drive have?
Some of 17905 Carrollwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17905 Carrollwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17905 Carrollwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17905 Carrollwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17905 Carrollwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17905 Carrollwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17905 Carrollwood Drive offers parking.
Does 17905 Carrollwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17905 Carrollwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17905 Carrollwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17905 Carrollwood Drive has a pool.
Does 17905 Carrollwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 17905 Carrollwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17905 Carrollwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17905 Carrollwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

