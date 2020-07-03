17905 Carrollwood Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

One of a kind opportunity to lease in great North Dallas neighbored serene and tranquil with lots of upgrades.Open lay out with lots of natural light throughout. A chef's delight kitchen with granite c-tops, glass backsplash, commercial six burner gas cooktop, vent hood, double ovens, warming drawer, subzero refrigeration system, 42 inch cabinets. Other features include, wet bar, 11 foot ceilings living and dining, vaulted ceiling in den, 8' iron entry door, gas logs, built-ins. Boutique hotel Pool Spa like, you'll love to entertain family and friends.New paint all throughout.

PROPERTY IS BEING FULLY REPAINTED UNTIL END OF JULY.