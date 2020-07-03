All apartments in Dallas
17880 Bottle Brush Dr

17880 Bottle Brush Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17880 Bottle Brush Dr, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful brand new home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, at University Place - a new community right next to UT Dallas! This home features an open living area, large closets and tall ceilings. Modern kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Tops and Quartz Counter Tops. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Easy commute throughout the Metro. Minutes to Hwy 190, 75, 635, Tollway, 121, Legacy West and Toyota headquarter. Close to many shopping, dining and amenities. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=NfLlnUEsca&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17880 Bottle Brush Dr have any available units?
17880 Bottle Brush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 17880 Bottle Brush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17880 Bottle Brush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17880 Bottle Brush Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17880 Bottle Brush Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17880 Bottle Brush Dr offer parking?
No, 17880 Bottle Brush Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17880 Bottle Brush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17880 Bottle Brush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17880 Bottle Brush Dr have a pool?
No, 17880 Bottle Brush Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17880 Bottle Brush Dr have accessible units?
No, 17880 Bottle Brush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17880 Bottle Brush Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17880 Bottle Brush Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17880 Bottle Brush Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17880 Bottle Brush Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

