17880 Bottle Brush Dr

Amenities
Beautiful brand new home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, at University Place - a new community right next to UT Dallas! This home features an open living area, large closets and tall ceilings. Modern kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Tops and Quartz Counter Tops. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Easy commute throughout the Metro. Minutes to Hwy 190, 75, 635, Tollway, 121, Legacy West and Toyota headquarter. Close to many shopping, dining and amenities. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=NfLlnUEsca&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com