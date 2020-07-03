17880 Bottle Brush Dr

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful brand new home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, at University Place - a new community right next to UT Dallas! This home features an open living area, large closets and tall ceilings. Modern kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Tops and Quartz Counter Tops. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Easy commute throughout the Metro. Minutes to Hwy 190, 75, 635, Tollway, 121, Legacy West and Toyota headquarter. Close to many shopping, dining and amenities. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=NfLlnUEsca&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com