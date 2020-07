Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated and Renovated with Pool! This home has been updated with engineered wood flooring, modern colors, oil rubbed bronze lighting and plumbing fixtures. 3rd bedroom does not have closet would also be a great flex room, study or second living. The backyard is oversized with open patio, towering trees and refreshing inground pool. Oversized detached garage has extra storage space. All this in a great commute location with West Plano Schools!