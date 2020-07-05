Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1755 Mariposa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1755 Mariposa Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1755 Mariposa Drive
1755 Mariposa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1755 Mariposa Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH DUPLEX LOCATED INA NICE MATURED NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED, ALL OF THE BEDROOMS ARE OF GOOD SIZE. SWING BY AND CHECK IT OUT, YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1755 Mariposa Drive have any available units?
1755 Mariposa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1755 Mariposa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Mariposa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Mariposa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Mariposa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1755 Mariposa Drive offer parking?
No, 1755 Mariposa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1755 Mariposa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 Mariposa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Mariposa Drive have a pool?
No, 1755 Mariposa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Mariposa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1755 Mariposa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Mariposa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Mariposa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Mariposa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 Mariposa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University