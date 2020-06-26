All apartments in Dallas
1752 Mariposa Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM

1752 Mariposa Drive

1752 Mariposa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1752 Mariposa Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This great duplex has original hand scraped wood floors and features a new HVAC system! It also has ceiling fans, mini blinds and has been freshly painted. Other recent upgrades include new kitchen floor, counter tops, double SS sink, and stove. It has electric and gas W,D connects. The bath has vintage green subway tiles, a combined shower-tub and a linen closet. A nostalgic phone nook in hall with a chandelier in dining room. The back door leads to a large deck, with outdoor lighting, a single locked garage, storage house, and fenced in yard with big trees. The yard work is provided. This is a great, well maintained neighborhood with dining and shopping just a few blocks away. No dogs please, may have 1 cat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 Mariposa Drive have any available units?
1752 Mariposa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 Mariposa Drive have?
Some of 1752 Mariposa Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 Mariposa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1752 Mariposa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 Mariposa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1752 Mariposa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1752 Mariposa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1752 Mariposa Drive offers parking.
Does 1752 Mariposa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 Mariposa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 Mariposa Drive have a pool?
No, 1752 Mariposa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1752 Mariposa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1752 Mariposa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 Mariposa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 Mariposa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

