1752 Mariposa Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

This great duplex has original hand scraped wood floors and features a new HVAC system! It also has ceiling fans, mini blinds and has been freshly painted. Other recent upgrades include new kitchen floor, counter tops, double SS sink, and stove. It has electric and gas W,D connects. The bath has vintage green subway tiles, a combined shower-tub and a linen closet. A nostalgic phone nook in hall with a chandelier in dining room. The back door leads to a large deck, with outdoor lighting, a single locked garage, storage house, and fenced in yard with big trees. The yard work is provided. This is a great, well maintained neighborhood with dining and shopping just a few blocks away. No dogs please, may have 1 cat.