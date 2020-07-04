1750 Mariposa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Casa Linda! Cute duplex - two bedroom one bath. Features laminate flooring, decorative ceiling fans throughout, storm doors, gas stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Window units for cleaner air, just set each room to suit your needs. There is a shared deck, big back yard, mature landscaping, cared for at owner's expense. Large side driveway. It has a one car detached garage or storage unit for each side. Great neighborhood close to school.

Agent or Tenant to verify square footage.



Tenant or tenants agent to verify schools and square footage of each room.