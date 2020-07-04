All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:37 AM

1750 Mariposa Drive

1750 Mariposa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Mariposa Dr, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Casa Linda! Cute duplex - two bedroom one bath. Features laminate flooring, decorative ceiling fans throughout, storm doors, gas stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Window units for cleaner air, just set each room to suit your needs. There is a shared deck, big back yard, mature landscaping, cared for at owner's expense. Large side driveway. It has a one car detached garage or storage unit for each side. Great neighborhood close to school.
Agent or Tenant to verify square footage.

Tenant or tenants agent to verify schools and square footage of each room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Mariposa Drive have any available units?
1750 Mariposa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Mariposa Drive have?
Some of 1750 Mariposa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Mariposa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Mariposa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Mariposa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Mariposa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1750 Mariposa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Mariposa Drive offers parking.
Does 1750 Mariposa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Mariposa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Mariposa Drive have a pool?
No, 1750 Mariposa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Mariposa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1750 Mariposa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Mariposa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Mariposa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

