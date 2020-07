Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Great location convenient access to I 75 and 635 .

Minutes from downtown Dallas, uptown, deep ellum, white rock lake and many other attractions!

Good neighborhood! Washer, dryer, cable tv, internet, ceiling fan in all rooms, balcony with view!, etc!

* BRAND NEW FURNITURES AND FURNISHINGS!!

This wont last long!

Great value at affordable price in amazing location !